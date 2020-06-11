Suspect accused of trying to gouge Midland officer's eye during arrest

A suspect has been arrested in Midland after police say he tried to gouge an officer's eye and take his service weapon.

Joshua Littlejohn, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

According to the Midland Police Department, an officer was called to the Wash-Em-Up Laundromat on East Florida just after 1 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a man touching himself.

The officer found the man, identified as Littlejohn, and began trying to detain him.

MPD states that Littlejohn then began attacking the officer and tried to gouge his eye. Littlejohn also allegedly tried to take the officer's service weapon away from him.

People who were nearby came to the officer's aid and Littlejohn was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

A mugshot for Littlejohn was not immediately available.