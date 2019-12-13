Supreme Court to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records

The Supreme Court says it will hear President Donald Trump’s pleas to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

The high court is likely to issue final rulings in June, amid Trump's campaign for re-election. (Source: Gray DC)

The justices’ decision Friday to hear cases involving demands for records from Trump’s banks and accounting firm means the court is likely to issue final rulings in June, amid Trump’s campaign for re-election.

He is trying to prevent the records from being turned over to House of Representatives committees and the Manhattan District Attorney, who is seeking the president’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.

