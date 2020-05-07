"Super Flower Moon" brightest Thursday

A “Super Flower Moon” will rise during dusk tonight—Thursday, May 7. Unless you caught it earlier this morning an moonset, this is your first and last opportunity to see a supermoon where it looks biggest and best—on the horizon—until summer 2021.

according to forbes.com, the full moon will appear about six percent larger than a typical full moon.

The final of four so-called “supermoons” in 2020, today’s full moon phase occurs at precisely 10:45 Universal Time.

However, the best time to look at the supermoon is tonight for those in western Europe and North America—which are the two best-placed regions of the world for this particular full moon,

