Super Bowl stadium menu showcases Miami flavor

Nearly 70,000 people are expected to attend Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chefs prepare for thousands to hit the Hard Rock Stadium for the Superbowl. (Source: WPTV/CNN)

There are 250 chefs at Hard Rock Stadium who have built quite the menu.

The diversity found in South Florida is the inspiration for the three levels of concessions.

“I have Peruvians, Haitians, Dominicans, so I think it’s about capturing everybody,” said one of the chefs, Dayanny De La Cruz.

The concession stands will offer pork nachos, kabanos sausages, burgers, prime rib sliders and seafood dishes.

