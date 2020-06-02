Summer Mummers suspends its summer 2020 season

Summer Mummers, a West Texas tradition, has been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At 70-years-old Summer Mummers is one of the longest-running melodramas in America, but due to concerns over COVID-19 Midland Community Theater is grappling with the decision to put the production on pause for the first time in its history.

"We've been here, and we've been celebrating our 75'th season, and we certainly didn't expect to celebrate our anniversary by not presenting shows," says Tim Jesben, the Executive Director of the Midland Community Theater.

This is not just an emotional blow to the Midland Community Theater, but could potentially be a huge financial hit.

"Mummers is the major fundraiser for Midland Community Theater and raises enough money that helps keep us going. Certainly in an environment such as this pandemic has created we're challenged and have found ways to make some cuts to our organization," said Jesben.

While the decision to officially cancel the show has not yet been made, the Summers Mummers organizers are now tasked with finding a new way to raise money to fund future MCT Productions.

"And this is a way of saying we want to continue the obligation, the responsibility to raise the money, but we don't want to put our volunteers in harm's way; we're going to look for a new path forward, and that's what today is all about: Summer Mummers isn't 'canceled', Summer Mummers is suspended and there will be something happening in 2020," Jesben says.

The Summer Mummers board is looking into other ways to raise money and will revisit this issue next week. They hope to have a firm decision on the fate of the Summer Mummers 2020 season in July.