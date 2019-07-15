Sul Ross rodeo program in rebuilding mode, literally and figuratively

The Sul Ross State rodeo team has all the ingredients for a program rebuild: Strong leadership, community support, and an influx of new talent.

Over the weekend volunteers cut and welded over 2000 feet of pipe to improve the facilities at the rodeo arena, accomplishing a goal set by Coach C.J. Aragon when he came to Alpine from Odessa College a year ago.

“That’s been huge to improve the infrastructure,” Aragon said. “Because now we can attract the kids that will do well down here.”

The Sul Ross program was the founder of intercollegiate rodeo 70 years ago, and has won nine national titles. However, the team hasn’t taken home the national crown since 1983.

Coach Aragon and Deon Bonnie Warnock are working to change that.

“There’s kind of like a new energy,” Don Lambert, Sul Ross class of 1979, said. “A renewed interest in getting things done out here the way they should’ve been done for many years.”

All of the pipe and equipment was donated by local companies and ranchers, and alumni came from all over the state just to help work.

“I love this place,” Lambert said. “I love the people. I love the country. There’s just something magical about it. It’s not a cult, but it’s awful close. You ask somebody to do something or you need some help, and people come running.”

Aragon said the donations and labor saved the school about $125,000.

With all that support and facilities that will only get better, Aragon believes the program is headed back to its former glory.

“That’s where we’re setting our sights,” Aragon said. “We want to compete for national titles. I’ve been coaching for 12 years now and this might be the most talented group I’ve ever had. So that’s pretty exciting.”