Students put on special performance for veterans

On Veterans Day, America honors and remembers the millions of men and women who fought for the freedom of our country.

‘Rock the USA’’ took the audience through different wars eras America fought in.

MISD Fine Arts students put on a special performance to veterans, their music and their memories.

‘Rock the USA’’ took the audience through different wars eras America fought in, which included both World Wars, Vietnam, and the War on Terror.

Director for Midland Education Foundation, Anita Garmertsfelder said on top of the performance students also hand painted vinyl records which were given as gifts to the veterans who attended the show.

“As time goes on for these veterans, we are glad that they could come and be apart of this program. That our students can honor them and to learn what they did for their service and the wars that they fought in,” said Garmertsfelder.

Garmersfelder said it’s important for the younger generations to learn and honor those who fought for our county. She wants students to never forget the dedication it takes to protect America’s freedom.

“The dedication that they have given to the men and women of our country. We are so glad our students can participate,” said Garmertsfelder.