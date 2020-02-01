Students compete in UTPB robotics competition

Over the weekend, local student engineers had the chance to compete in a friendly challenge with their robots.

The University of Texas at Permian Basin held its, ‘First Tech Challenge Regional Robotics Championship.’

36 teams made up of middle and high schoolers from across West Texas had the chance to show off their robots all while competing and exercising an important muscle, their brain!

According to Dr. Anveeksh Koneru, a competition coordinator, this championship not only allow students to tests their robots but lets the community see the skills and talent in the Permian Basin.

"Pretty much here the brains are competing, so this is also like a sport where brains are competing rather than humans competing on a soccer field. They really truly get to go through a higher level where they get to get a bigger reward and do much more complicated task,” said Dr. Koneru.

Both the winner and runner-up from Saturday’s event will go to the University of Texas Lubbock for the next stage of the robotics competition.