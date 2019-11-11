Strong winds cause outages throughout Odessa

It's been a long day for Oncor workers as the strong cold winds caused some power lines to snap leading to outages.

According to Gus Ortega with Oncor, about 900 were without power Monday morning on the eastside when lines broke on Faudree road.

Nearly 500 have been affected Monday evening on the westside.

There is no time of restoration for those without power at this time, but crews are working to restore service.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

You can also download the Oncor Storm Center map to track outages and times of restoration.