String of 5 shootings sends over 12 to hospital in violent Baton Rouge weekend

A violent weekend began with gunshots Friday and continued into Monday morning as five shootings sent over a dozen people to the hospital in Baton Rouge.

The first gunshots on Jasper Avenue. Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries during an armed robbery attempt. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say the three victims resisted three armed men wearing bandannas when one of the burglars opened fire. One person was shot in the hand, one in the ankle, and a third was grazed by a bullet on their leg.

Moments later, near Tigerland, one person was shot after approaching a suspect who was trying to break into his vehicle. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Early Saturday morning, seven people were injured when gunfire broke out inside a night club. Videos on social media show the moments leading up to the shooting at the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar on Florida Boulevard. Two people sustained life-threatening injuries.

One military veteran is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving actions during the Stadium Ultralounge shooting after running back into the club to help his friend, who had been struck by a bullet.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot of the AMC theater near the Mall of Louisiana. The girl was reportedly shot in the pelvic area before running to Dick’s Sporting Goods for help. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Monday morning, the fifth shooting investigation began in the capital city after a shooting on Calumet Street sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a Facebook post Sunday she will lead a solution-driven meeting to address the gun violence in the community. Details of that meeting have not been announced yet.

Police are asking for anyone with information about any of these shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

