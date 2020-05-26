Strict parents make picky eaters even pickier, study suggests

If you’re frustrated with your child’s picky eating, becoming the food police only makes it worse.

That’s according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics, which followed parents and their children for five years.

The study shows demanding that children eat certain foods or punishing them by restricting foods does not help. Instead, the children become even pickier about what they eat.

Experts say children do best when introduced to new foods earlier in life, and that some children are just wired to be picky eaters.

Experts also say one of the best practices for parents dealing with picky eaters is to expose them to the food multiple times.

