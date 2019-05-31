Storms knock out power to the town of Marathon

The town of Marathon is without power tonight after stroms that broght heavy rain, large hail and lightning caught three transformers on fire.

That's according to Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

power is out to the entire town of Marathon and there is a large amount of hail on the raod.

Sheriff Didson says to slow down and that TxDOT is on the scene working to remove the hail from the road.

Power is not expected to be restored until sometime late Saturday.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the Marathon Community Center is open to anyone needing shelter and deputies will be patrolling around the clock.