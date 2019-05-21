Storms hit Central Odessa, cause property damage

Monday’s storms rattled Odessa neighborhoods and left their mark after the skies cleared.

Heavy rain, straight-line winds blowing more than 50 miles an hour and hail as large as tennis balls swept through the city and residents say it struck suddenly.

“I really can’t describe it,” Odessa High School Teacher Aaron Cox said. “It was really loud, not a lot of thunder at that moment. We had it before and after, but when this hit it almost sounded like a collision.”

And it almost looked like that too after the fact.

Walking around Central Odessa, CBS7 saw more than a few homes that had been battered by hail and powerful winds.

Like one roof that had huge chunks of it torn off and tossed into the backyard along with a fan that definitely took some strength to tear off.

Or another where winds took out a children’s playhouse and knocked down a fence.

“Like a tornado,” Sylvea Hernandez said. “It happened very quickly. It scared us. I looked out and I saw the cars that were being taken like a magnet. It took them very quickly.”

Cox said it was an unusually intense storm for this area.

“I’ve been on this campus for 19 years,” Cox said. “I’ve never seen mother nature so vicious to our campus before.”

As a matter of fact, it was so unusual he didn’t at first suspect the weather when he saw signs bent out of shape in school parking lot.

He thought some students might have hit the sign, but a look at security video proved them very wrong.

“We got on the video and found out that the wind actually took down two of our metal signs,” he said. “And the next thing you saw it was like knife through butter. That sign just went BAP! Without any warning, a second later it’s down.”

Seconds to destroy and who knows how long to fix.

