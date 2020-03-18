Stores in malls around the Permian Basin forced to close or adjust hours

The Coronavirus made its mark on the world, forcing millions of people to quarantine, even lose their jobs, and its impact is felt here in the Permian Basin.

“I’ve never seen an impact like this in the Permian Basin,” Music City Mall General Manager Roy Allen said. “Of course we had the swine flu back in '09 and 2010. Had some other instances in the past but nothing to this scale of hysteria.”

This time Music City Mall is cutting down their hours while some stores are keeping their doors shut for the rest of the outbreak.

“Stores that are actually shutting down,” Allen said. “Some through the end of this month, some through April. Most of the stores are just reducing their hours and the mall itself is reducing its hours. We’re opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Opening at 12 p.m. and closing at 6 p.m. on Sundays.”

Some stores such as footlocker, champs sports, and bath and body works in local malls were forced to close based on their corporate safety precautions while others are still remaining open with adjusted hours.

“It had to do with safety and some of those things,” Allen said. “We try to follow the lead of our anchor stores. And that’s what made our decision based on what Dillards, At Home, Burlington, and JCPenney were doing.”

Although there aren’t any confirmed cases in town. Music City Mall states following safety and healthy guidelines set by the CDC is how the Permian Basin can do their part to keep it that way.

