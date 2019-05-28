Store owner saves teen being chased with handgun in St. Louis

A good Samaritan store owner says he was just doing the right thing by saving a teenager from being chased by four other teens, one of whom had a handgun.

Store owner Jay Johnson only had seconds to react when he saw a teenager being chased by four other teens, including one with a handgun. (Source: KTVI/Tribune/CNN)

Jay Johnson, the operations manager and owner of Crown Wash Express in St. Louis, says he was standing at the front door of his store Friday when he noticed five teenagers running at a face pace toward him.

"I couldn’t tell if they were just running normal or if something was going on until they got about halfway across the lot,” Johnson said.

As the group got closer to the door, Johnson noticed one of the teens was being chased by the other four and realized this was a cry for help. The store owner only had seconds to react.

"As the gentleman got closer to the front door... he was looking in my eyes, deciding whether he wanted to run in the store or keep on trying to run to get away, and I held the door open to let him in and block the doorway from the other four guys who were chasing him,” Johnson said. “All I kept thinking about was how I have my own 16-year-old son at home, and I’d hate to see something happen to him.”

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. In the video, one of the teenagers can be seen with a gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger.

"I didn’t see the gun until I had already blocked the doorway... but my decision was I had to stand firm. Had I buckled with my decision and let them in the store, they would have known they could have just run over us and done anything they wanted to do. So, I knew I had to stand firm on blocking that doorway,” Johnson said.

The store owner says if he had to do it all over again, he would. Some have called him a hero for his actions, but Johnson says he was just doing the right thing in saving a young man’s life.

“I guess I just had that opportunity, and God put me in the right place at the right time to prevent it from happening,” Johnson said. “I really just did what any father would do. I wasn’t looking to be a hero. I was really just hoping to save someone’s life.”

