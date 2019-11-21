Stolen vehicle leads to five arrests in Big Spring

Several local law enforcement agencies came together to arrest five suspects on Wednesday morning after a stolen car was found at a Big Spring home.

The following comes from the Big Spring Police Department:

On the 20th of November 2019 at approximately 10:30 A.M., a Big Spring Police Department Investigator located a 2006 Black Dodge 2500 PK at a residence in the 2200 block of S. Monticello that had been reported stolen from Midland Tx on the 13th of November 2019.

Big Spring Police Department Investigators had knowledge of this vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the Theft of the vehicle. It was known that at the time this vehicle was stolen, multiple firearms were also stolen from the residence in Midland. The Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Police Department have been engaged in an on-going joint investigation for the past several days involving this particular stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety immediately set up a perimeter on the residence and attempted to make contact with persons inside. Only one occupant exited the residence. A search warrant affidavit was drafted and presented to a magistrate at which time a search warrant was issued to search the residence for stolen firearms.

The Big Spring Police Department/Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the search warrant taking into custody Allen Ray Ward White/Male 46 years of age, Thomas Del Bolton White/Male 37 years of age, Krystal Annette Buchanan White/Female 36 years of age, Marty Ray Evans Jr White/Male 29 years of age, & Anastasia Lynn Coker White/Female 23 years of age.

Investigators with the Big Spring Police Department, Midland Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office located stolen property within the residence from several burglaries that have since been returned to the rightful owners. Also located within the residence was methamphetamine and heroin.

The following subjects were arrested and charged:

Allan Ward – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft >$2,500 < $30,000, Theft >$100 < $750, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >1g<4g and Theft of a Firearm.

Thomas Bolton – Aggravated Robbery Warrant & Burglary of a Habitation Warrant

Marty Ray Evans Jr – Parole Violation

Krystal Annette Buchanan – Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping

Anastasia Lynn Coker – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >1g <4g