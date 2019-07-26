Missing: Giant green and purple dinosaur named Deeno

A large and green dinosaur named Deeno is missing from Colorado Springs. The shopping center that Deeno - who is a brontosaurus - belongs to is offering a reward to bring him home.

"He was supposed to be over here near the T-rex," Project Coordinator for Western Centers said. "They wanted to hang out together. They are old friends."

The green dinosaur with purple spots was taken from the Market at Spring Creek shopping center in southeast Colorado Springs.

Deeno was one of five sculptures the owner of the property installed. A $500 reward is being offered for Deeno's return. The big dinosaur was last seen at the shopping center on July 13.

If you've seen a green dinosaur with purple spots hiding in your neighbor's yard recently, click here to submit a tip.

