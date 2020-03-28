Statement to the Citizens of Odessa from Mayor David Turner

The following is a statement from Odessa Mayor David Turner:

Citizens of Odessa,

I wanted to give you all an update about a few things. We have our first case of COVID-19. I want to extend my prayers for a speedy recovery to that patient.

I also want to remind the citizens of Odessa to continue to practice social distancing in an effort to stop the spread.

Some of you may be wondering why I was not at the press conference yesterday.

My mother is ill and currently hospitalized. As you can imagine, this has been a difficult time for my family and me.

Due to her condition, she has been tested for COVID-19, and we expect her results in the next 7-10 days. While my mother has been hospitalized,

I have followed protocol set by the CDC and the hospital. I have not been within 10 feet of her and I’ve worn an N-95 mask and protective gear when I have been around her.

Her doctor, whom I’ve been in contact with, has not advised me of a need to quarantine.

I have not put anyone in any danger of exposure to COVID-19.

I understand the severity of the public health crisis we are currently in, and I want all of you to be assured the safety and well-being of my family, my staff, and the City of Odessa are of the utmost importance to me.

We must all do our parts to flatten the curve and I ask that you all join me in doing just that.

