State police are on the scene of a major crash involving multiple fatalities on Thursday.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the crash happened on NM 128 near Jal.

The roadway has been closed from milepost 55-59.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Willis Road. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Dollar Hide Road.

There is no word yet on how many people were killed in the crash. None of the victims have been identified at this time.