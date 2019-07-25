State Rep. Brooks Landgraf looking to secure $600 million for West Texas roads

$600 million in additional funding for West Texas roads could be headed our way.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf was in Austin on Wednesday advocating for $600 million in funding for West Texas roads. (Photo: Office of State Representative Brooks Landgraf)

State Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated for the funding at the Texas Transportation Commission Workshop in Austin on Wednesday.

The proposed funding boost is part of the Permian Basin Energy Sector Funding Plan within the 2020 Unified Transportation Program, which is TxDOT's 10-year plan for road projects across the state.

"I'm here today to make the case for more funding to build safer highways in the Permian Basin. Record-breaking oil production has caused us to outgrow our highways. Too many people are dying on the roads every day, and West Texans deserve better than that. So I'm not going to stop fighting until we have safer highways in the Permian Basin, and I appreciate everyone who's been involved back home in this fight," said Representative Landgraf.

If approved, the $600 million would be spread out over the course of two years.