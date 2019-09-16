State Rep. Brooks Landgraf hopeful new committee can prevent more Texas mass shootings

In just one month, two separate mass shootings in Texas have killed nearly 30 people.

Now, a team of Texas politicians are coming together to find a way to stop tragedies like these from happening again.

CBS7 sat down with State Representative Brooks Landgraf to talk about his seat on the state’s Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee.

In El Paso, 22 were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart.

Less than a month later, another rampage targets Odessa, this time killing seven.

Mass shootings have become more and more common, particularly in Texas.

But what will it take to make it stop?

It’s a tricky question, but one Landgraf hopes to answer.

“I do think the key to all of this is striking that balance,” he said. “Promoting public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans.”

Easier said than done, of course.

Landgraf said too many people on both sides of the political isle retreat to their corners on policy, but he said to solve this epidemic, all options need to at least be considered.

“And then we’re going to take those ideas, hash them out, discuss it and see what’s actually going to work best,” Landgraf said. “I think it’s going to be a healthy process and we’re going to have a lot of discussion.”

While debates around gun policy tend to fade in and out of the national focus, Landgraf said Texas will keep its sights on finding answers to present at the next legislative session.

“Regardless of how the national media handles this situation I think it’s still going to be important for us here in West Texas, but also across the state. So, I am confident that we’ll be able to keep momentum going on this issue.”

The Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee will meet for the first time Tuesday.

Landgraf encourages anyone who has suggestions for these talks to call his Austin office at 512-463-0546.

