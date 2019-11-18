Starbright Village in construction, tree lighting coming in early December

It may not be officially Christmas season yet, but the City of Odessa is wasting no time as they get ready for a bright holiday season.

The city is working on setting up the Starbright Village at McKinney Park.

The drive through light display is a staple of Christmastime in Odessa that’s brought joy to residents year after year.

“People just love it,” City of Odessa Park Operations Supervisor Eddie Vargas said. “The kids come out and you see the excitement in their eyes. The little kids enjoy it. Everybody enjoys it.”

Starbright Village will kick off its tree lighting Dec. 5 starting at 5:30 where there will be food, drinks, goodies and a visit from Santa Claus.

After the tree lighting, the village will be open from 7 – 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 1.

