‘Star Wars’ hotel set to open next year at Walt Disney World Resort

Get ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away because Disney’s new “Star Wars” hotel will be accepting reservations later this year.

Disney announced the reservations plan for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise, an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. (Source: CNN)

Disney announced the reservations plan for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise, an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Travelers can stay for up to two days and two nights in a faux spaceship.

Visitors will meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off. Their stay will make them part of a “Star Wars” narrative.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.