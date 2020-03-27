Stanton Optical offering virtual eye care

Stanton Optical is changing the way it provides eye care during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, Stanton Optical and My Eyelab are switching to virtual eye care at locations across the country.

This will allow the locations to still provide their patients with eye care through telemedicine.

The stores will also be taking extra safety measures, including a pre-screening questionnaire and temperature check before patients are let in for an exam. Stores will be instituting capacity restrictions and will only allow a maximum of 10 people at a time.

After the pre-testing, a technician will escort the patient to a private examination room for an Acuities and Refraction Exam to test for the glasses or contact lens prescription. The test is performed virtually via video-screen. The local Ophthalmologist (MD) or Optometrist then creates the patient’s customized eye care treatment plan and prescription. Alternative forms of dispensing will be implemented, including curbside order pick-up and order delivery options where permitted.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide a service to people who need it when others can’t during such a crisis,” said Daniel Stanton, CEO of My Eyelab and Stanton Optical. “This solution allows customers to receive eye care in a safe, no-contact way, and allows us to keep jobs in our stores. Our updated policies and procedures will allow customers who have eye care emergencies to access these services in the safest way possible.”

Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information and to find your closest participating location.