There are a few outages across portions of the Permian Basin as a cold front makes its way through the area.

According to the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map, as of 7:50AM Thursday Morning:

Odessa has 7 outages impacting 76 customers. Restoration time is around 10:00AM

Midland: Currently has fewer than 5 customers affected with 2 outages, restoration times is unknown.

There are other spots in other parts of the area as well.

No word on the causes of any outages.