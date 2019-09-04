Special ceremonies planned for Odessa High & Permian football games

Both high schools in Odessa have special ceremonies planned for this week's football games in remembrance of this week's tragedy.

According to Ector County ISD, Permian High School and El Paso Franklin will exchange banners before their game on Thursday.

The Permian High School Band will play a special performance at halftime.

On Friday Odessa High School faces off against Jefferson County. A special tribute will be shared during the pre-game ceremony.

ECISD, the Samaritan Counseling Center and Rays of Hope will have crisis resources available to fans.