Special athletes show off their bowling skills

Special athletes from across West Texas showed the community their sportsmanship skills during a tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Special Olympics Texas, Area 18, held their annual bowling competition in Odessa at Diamond Lanes Bowling Alley.

A little over 230 athletes from 7 different teams were bowling against each other for the chance to be the winner at the tournament.

The Executive Director with Special Olympics Texas, Ashley Pena, said this tournament gives the athletes more than an opportunity to make a strike but gives them a chance to show the community they are just like anyone else.

"It's just the most amazing thing to see them display all of their abilities out on the playing field to show everybody that they are just like us and it amazing for the community to have an opportunity to come out and volunteer and give to something bigger than themselves,” said Pena.

Pena said, Area 18 is always in need of volunteers and giving a helping hand can be as easy as reaching out.