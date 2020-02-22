Special athletes shoot hoops

Special athletes from all over West Texas teamed up to shoot some hoops.

Special Olympics Area 18 held its basketball competition on Saturday in Odessa.

The organization aims to provide events to show the community that these athletes can do anything, anyone else can.

According to Brad Gwatney, one of the organizers, over 250 special athletes not only had the opportunity to dribble, shoot and score but also learned the importance of teamwork all while having a good time.

He said their volunteers are who keep events like this going which is why they need the communities to help for future tournaments.

"It's not more of what the lessons the athletes learn. They, of course, learn how to dribble, good sportsmanship and good teamwork. It is what we volunteer can learn from our athletics. We must learn what they are about. They are a lot smarter than we ever can be,” said Gwatney.

Organizers encourage anyone in the community to volunteer they said without enough help next month's soccer tournament will be more difficult.