Sparklight offers $10/month internet during public health crisis

With so much of life moving online to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, just about everyone needs wifi.

Sparklight is offering $10/month 15 Mbps internet to help lower income families, seniors and students. The service will be available for the next 60 days.

Sparklight says no documentation is needed to sign up for this new plan.

"A fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO, through a media release. "Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis."

Sparklight says customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.