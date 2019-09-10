Southlake Carroll Dragon Cheer raises more than $10,000 for Odessa

Cheerleaders at Southlake Carroll have raised more than $10,000 to help the Odessa community following the mass shooting on August 31.

According to FOX4, Southlake Carroll Dragon Cheer initially set out to raise $10,00 by selling "One With Odessa" t-shirts.

The $20 shirts first went on sale on September 4. They have since passed their goal and now hope to raise $15,000.

The Permian Panthers will be facing off against the Southlake Carroll Dragons on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. FOX4 reports that the cheerleaders plan on presenting a check then.

You can find the Southlake Carroll Dragon Cheer's website here.