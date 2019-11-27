Soup kitchen feeds Tall City residents before holiday

A soup kitchen in Midland is responsible for feeding over 500 Tall City residents right before the holiday.

The owner of the soup kitchen said it is their duty to provide a place of gathering, especially for those who do not have anyone.

According to Nancy Ivy, owner of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, it took 32-turkeys, 162 pies, and 12 full trays of stuffing is to feed a whole city right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

'Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries' held their ‘34th Annual Thanksgiving Lunch’ for anyone living in the Tall City.

It took a full 3 days of prep work with over 100 volunteers baking turkeys, filling pies and preparing a special dressing right before families gather to feast.

"Well without crying, my parents would be ecstatic. One thing that they come for, which I have heard many times is my dad's homemade dressing, and I make their homemade dressing every single year. It is a lot of work but there is just so much good out of it, when I see people face and they say this is papas dressing,” said Ivy.

"We never ever started a Thanksgiving or Christmas without volunteers. Midlands community has been awesome. They jump in wherever needed. We had the turkeys being delivered, we had everything to be made. Everything is made in kitchen, in house. I make everything fresh and new,” said Ivy.

The soup kitchen wants to remind everyone living in Midland to be thankful and appreciate what they have during this time of year.