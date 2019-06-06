Son shares story of father killed on D-Day

A West Texas native who died storming the beaches of Normandy is being remembered on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

While writing a book about Mexican Americans who served during World War II, author Dave Gutierrez kept coming across the name Frutoso Chavez of Reeves County.

“He is listed as one of the ones killed in action on Omaha Beach,” Gutierrez said. “On that morning, the 29th Infantry Division was one of the first units to hit the beaches. So they caught the brunt of the German enemy fire as they came ashore.”

Chavez was born and raised in Pecos, where he married Juana Fierro. They had a baby boy named Jesse, who was only 11 months old when his father was killed on D-Day.

“It’s something that stays in your heart and isn’t going to go away,” Jesse Chavez said. “I just want to hug him and kiss him and tell him I love him very much.”

Jesse Chavez said he had a good step-father, but always missed the man who died serving his country.

“I wish I could explain it, but it’s rough,” Chavez said. “I have a hard time when Father’s Day is coming, and I don’t have one. It was hard for me.”

After being buried in Normandy, France for several years, Frutoso Chavez’s body was sent back to Pecos to be buried in the family plot. His Purple Heart has been passed down through generations.

“I think all of those guys that were there are heroes,” Chavez, whose uncle Meliton also served, said. “Fighting for us. They had no choice and they had to go. There were the lucky ones, and some didn’t make it.”

“Going back to Frutoso Chavez and all of the Mexican Americans who served during World War II,” Gutierrez said, “I think it’s very important that we tell their stories. Slowly those stories are being lost and I just want to make sure those stories are out there.”

