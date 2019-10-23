Inmate captured after escaping custody, stealing sheriff's office vehicle in Snyder

UPDATE: Police say that the suspect is now in custody.

Authorities in Snyder are searching for a reportedly "dangerous" escaped inmate who stole a sheriff's office vehicle.

According to the Snyder Police Department, the suspect's name is Christopher Charles Minor.

Minor reportedly stole a sheriff's office vehicle but has since abandoned it and is now on foot.

Police say that the escape happened near the intersection of Avenue A and 35th Street.

Citizens of Snyder are urged to lock their doors and stay inside while authorities search for Minor.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call 911.