Small Black Lives Matter protest rallies in Midland Monday night

Monday night a small group organized a black lives matter demonstration in Midland.

Unlike the massive demonstration we saw on Sunday.

The second night of protests was far smaller with about only a dozen attendees.

The small group lined up on Midkiff holding signs calling for justice for George Floyd.

Some passing cars made their support heard by honking and cheering.

“Very excited honks,” Drew Garcia said. “A lot of ‘Black Lives Matter’ a lot of screaming in excitement.”

Others quite the opposite.

A string trucks circled past the protesters several times loudly revving their engines and speeding past them. At least two screamed obscenities out their window toward the group.

“People have been saying that we’re stupid, that we shouldn’t be here,” she said.

The protesters we spoke to said they weren’t hurt by the aggressive words, but wish those drivers understood why they were out there in the first place.

“They need to put themselves in our shoes because it’s hard out here for people like us,” Bree Carter said.

Keylin Mosley was horrified when he saw this now infamous video of an officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, but not surprised.

“It goes on too much and just because that one time got recorded doesn’t mean it’s still not happening right now, this very minute,” Mosley said.

He said plenty of other incidents never make it on camera.

Mosley talked about how once he was driving around looking for his lost dog when a neighbor confronted him.

“The man hops out of his truck with a loaded revolver, points it at me, tells me to put my hands up and says ‘What are you doing in my neighborhood?’”

Carter said she’s faced racism ever since she was a kid.

“I would defend myself and people would call me the n-word and call me a monkey and just always talk about me,” Carter said. “And I would like react in a bad way and would usually end up with cops being there and they would always take the other kid’s side.”

As the country looks for solutions to these issues, this group here is starting with a question.

“Why should I have to be scared to go outside of my own house in my own neighborhood? Why should I have to be scared? That’s why I’m out here tonight.”

Although the demonstration wasn't as large as Sunday's, Drew Garcia said it’s all worthwhile.

“It can be five people or a hundred people,” she said. “The little things help.”