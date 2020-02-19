Skeletal remains found in Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found in a field on Tuesday night.

According to CPD, their officers were called to the 2500 block of Davis Street at 10 p.m. for a report of bones being found in a field.

When police arrived at the scene they found the skeletal remains of a human body. Detectives and Evidence Technicians were then called in to process the scene.

Police also found weathered clothing and other articles that they say will help with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575) 885-2111.