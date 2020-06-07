Sixth and seventh COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ector County

Medical Center Health Systems announces Sunday morning that two more patients have died from the coronavirus.

These are the sixth and seventh COVID-19 related deaths in Ector County.

The following comes from MCHS:

Medical Center Health System is reporting two COVID-19 related deaths.

One patient was a 56-year-old male who went to the MCHS Emergency Room on June 6 with non-COVID related symptoms. He tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival and had previously tested positive on April 17, 2020 in Harris County.

The second patient was a 62-year-old male who was admitted on May 24, 2020.

Currently, MCHS has 14 patients COVID-19 positive patients in house. The critical care unit has five patients; three of those patients are intubated. There are nine patients on 7 Central.

