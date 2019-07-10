Six-year-old twins killed in auto-pedestrian wreck laid to rest

The young twins hit and killed by an accused drunk driver last week were laid to rest Wednesday.

Hundreds of family members, friends and community members came to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to mourn and pay tribute to six-year-olds Mia and Mya Coy.

Odessa police said the two girls were playing behind their family’s firework stand the day before the Fourth of July when an accused drunk driver crashed through a barricade and hit them both.

Police say 36-year-old Angelica Garcia of Midland was the accused drunk driver.

“It’s just a terrible thing that they were taken so soon by someone who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel,” Melody Drinkard said.

CBS7 spoke to Melody Drinkard who taught Mia and Mya music for two years at Cameron Elementary School.

She recalled that the girls were always a joy to be around with big smiles and a love for singing.

“They were absolutely precious little girls,” she said. “They were well behaved. They were sweet and kind. They were a pair. There weren’t in the same class at school, but you saw them together in any other time. They were just together. They were born together, and they left together.”

Drinkard said the community’s support for the Coy family is touching to see with so many guests holding hands to pray for the girls at the funeral and thousands of dollars funneled into the family’s GoFundMe account.

“I just think that people support a family in a time like this,” Drinkard said. “They just come together as a physical presence and monetary support because the GoFundMe page has gotten up to over $50,000 now and every bit of it was given in remembrance and in support of the family and what is to come now.”

She said it’s vital that everyone help the coy family get through this sudden tragedy the same way Mia and Mya would—together.

Garcia has been charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter, but she’s out of jail on a $70,000 bond.

The court date has not been set.

