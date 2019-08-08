Six migrants arrested in Brewster County after starting fire to get help

Six migrants were arrested in Brewster County on Wednesday after starting a fire.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, their deputies responded to a brush fire in the southern part of the county on Wednesday night.

When the deputies arrived at the scene of the fire they found six migrants from Guatemala and Honduras. The sheriff's office says that the migrants started the fire to attract attention and receive help.

The brush fire was put out and the migrants were turned over to the United States Border Patrol for deportation.