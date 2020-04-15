Sister of young Odessa woman killed in shooting speaks out

Alexis Lozano spoke with CBS7 after her 17-year-old sister Jasmine was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Chaviya Dewayne Crosby, 17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Police say that Crosby admitted to the shooting. According to the Odessa Police Department, Crosby told police that he and Jasmine had gotten into an argument before he shot her.

Alexis says that she never saw Crosby with her sister before this.

A GoFundMe Page has been created to help pay for Jasmine's funeral expenses. You can find the page here.