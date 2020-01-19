Silver Framing enters new era

A popular West Texas mom-and-pop shop has officially passed on their legacy to a new owner.

The new owner said each frame is carefully designed and made perfectly for the pictures that will hang inside them.

Silvers Framing in Midland officially started a new era on Saturday, when the former owners, Silver and Linda Bernal passed off the keys to their framing shop to a new owner.

According to the long-time owners, the art of framing is unique, and it was an easy choice to allow their long-time apprentice, Jeff Neely to take over their Tall City business.

“My husband and his brother, when he was one of our master craftsmen. For over 40 years, we did so many wonderful pieces for so many people and I am talking a piece even hung in the White House,” said Bernal.

People in West Texas can now visit the new framing shop, which is located off Andrews High-Way in the Tall City.