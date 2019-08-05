Silver Alert issued for elderly Slaton man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man out of Slaton, Texas.

Celestino Rodriguez, 79, is a white male standing at 5'10'' and weighing 212 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt, blue jeans and Sketcher shoes. He also has a tattoo on his upper left arm with the initials CHR.

Rodriguez was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in Slaton driving a white 2014 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate 3JCVM.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call (806) 828-2020.