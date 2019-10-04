Sign on Loop 338 remembers teen killed in DWI wreck two years ago

An Odessa family lost a beloved member of their family two years ago to a drinking and driving wreck.

But Thursday, the Saenz family is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation to remember 19-year-old Miguel Saenz.

His mother says her son was driving here off loop 338 when an intoxicated driver crashed into him head-on. He died at the scene.

His family said signs asking drivers not to drink are put up to remember innocent victims of DWI crashes that may hopefully prevent more tragedies.

“I know that he’s right up there proud of me knowing I’m going the right way,” Saenz’s Mother Janie Villanueva said. “That maybe by doing this we can help at least one person from this pain that we are going through as a family.”

The Saenz family said the person responsible for the DWI wreck was never arrested.