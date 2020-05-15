Front line workers enjoy flyover tribute

You may have noticed a special visitor in the Permian Basin skies on Friday. A B-1B Lancer from Dyess Air Force Base flew over hospitals across West Texas as a tribute to front line workers.

“It was exciting,” nurse practitioner Evelyn Catungal said. “You don’t see that everyday. So it was fun even though it was just for a few seconds.”

“I actually started tearing up,” Marissa Sierra with Odessa Regional Medical Center said. “Just a week ago I was in Boston and away from my family, and to see my community, everybody out there it was great.”

The military aircraft thundered over Odessa around noon, and passed above Midland just a few minutes later.

“The sound was great,” MCH Board Member Ben Quiroz said. “Just that boom coming over the office. It was really neat to see something like that. It’s an amazing thing for all the front line workers. I think it’s a wonderful event for West Texas.”

The jet also flew to hospitals in Amarillo and Lubbock, before returning to Abilene. It completed the entire route in about an hour.

“Other people say it’s just a flyover, it’s just a jet,” Catungal said. “But it’s coming from the White House. You appreciate that. There’s a lot of healthcare workers, so a little token of appreciation always goes far.”