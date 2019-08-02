"Show of Support" hosting event benefiting local veterans

A fundraiser in Midland is benefiting those who have dedicated their lives to the arm services.

Chuck E. Cheese will donate 20% of all proceeds tonight to, "Show of Support."

‘Show of Support’ is hosting the event this evening at the Chuck E. Cheese off Loop 250 in Midland.

Terry Johnson the founder of “Show of Support” said Chuck E. Cheese will donate 20 percent of all their sales from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. directly to the organization for their annual Military Hunt event.

“What we do is easy. To be able to do what we do and bring these folks in that we bring in. It is an opportunity for the citizens in Midland to get to see them and shake their hands. It is also an opportunity for those that have served to be able to see who they protected,” said Johnson.

The Military Hunt is an event when the organizations shows their appreciation by sending local veterans from West Texas on a hunting trip in late November.

“This is a homecoming for them. I never intended for that to happen but glad it is working out that way and for the people of Midland it is an opportunity to not just sit on our hands but to get up and do something and show support to these folks.”

If you were not able to show your support today, organizers say that it is okay because they are always accepting donations for this cause at their office.