Shots fired call at Walmart leads to two arrests in Fort Stockton

Fort Stockton police say they have taken two suspects into custody after their officers responded to a shots fired call at Walmart on Monday night.

According to the Fort Stockton Police Department, their dispatch received a call of shots fired at 9:37 p.m.

An off-duty officer who was in the area heard shots and followed a suspicious vehicle out of the parking lot onto West Dickinson Boulevard.

State troopers and other Fort Stockton police officers arrived at the scene and were able to find the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Dickson and Missouri Street.

Two suspects who were in the vehicle were taken into custody. Police found a 9mm handgun inside of the vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Odessa.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.