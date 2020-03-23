Ector County Sheriff's Office to montior game rooms

The Ector County Sheriff's Office says while Governor Greg Abbott ordered the inside of restaurants closed, they closed.

Bars also closed but there weren’t specific instructions on game rooms.

To handle this issue, the Sheriff’s Office says they will monitor game rooms.

If there’s more than 10 people in them, including patrons and employees, the game room will be cited and shut down indefinitely.

Sheriff Mike Griffis told CBS7: “Don’t get yourself arrested. Don’t get yourself in trouble, You won’t have to come to jail. We’re going to continue what we are doing. Stay calm. Pray for our country. For our state and for our community. We’re going to get through this together. Let’s be kind to one another. Don’t be selfish. If you neighbor needs help go help them.”

The sheriff added that while some counties are changing their policies on arresting people, they will continue to enforce the law to the fullest extent.

