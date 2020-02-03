Sheriff's Office: Suspect shot friend in the arm, left him without cellphone an shoes

A suspect has been arrested after authorities say he shot his friend in the arm and left him on the side of the road.

Lazaro Bueno, 40, has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and aggravated battery, a third-degree felony.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to the Lea Regional Hospital on January 19 for a gunshot victim.

The victim, who had a gunshot wound to his left elbow, told deputies that he had been shot by his friend Bueno.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he got a ride from Bueno and that Bueno had started making strange statements before stopping his car on the side of the road.

Both men got out of the car and Bueno then shot his friend four to five times, the victim told deputies.

Bueno then allegedly told the victim to take off his shoes and give him his cell phone before driving away.

The victim then made his way home and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Deputies and investigators were able to find the scene of the shooting and say that evidence found there corroborated what the victim told them.

Bueno was arrested the following day on an unrelated charge. He was then charged for the shooting on Tuesday, January 28.