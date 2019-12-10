Sheriff's Office: Suspect killed man while trying to collect $30,000 debt

The Lea County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a man while trying to collect a $30,000 debt.

Anthony Breeding, 35. (Mugshot: Lea County Detention Center)

Anthony Breeding, 35, has been charged with murder, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and attempt to commit aggravated burglary.

According to the sheriff's office, on December 5 at 1 a.m. their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Llano Grande in Hobbs for a report of a man who was unconscious.

Deputies found a man, identified as Jose Rivera, 34, laying under a carport with a gunshot to the head. A .380 caliber, 1911 styled semiautomatic handgun was found on the ground near the victim.

The handgun had not been fired as its magazine still held all eight rounds with one live round in the chamber.

The next day the sheriff's office received an anonymous tip on where to find the gun that was used in the deadly shooting. The tip also identified the suspect in the shooting as Breeding.

An investigation led detectives to find a .357 caliber magnum handgun hidden in a chicken coup. Breeding was then taken into custody for questioning.

According to the sheriff's office, Breeding told detectives that he and two other men were trying to collect a $30,000 debt from Rivera when they went to his home.

When they arrived they found that he wasn't home and reportedly unsuccessfully tried to break in and take Rivera's personal property.

As they began to leave Rivera returned home and a confrontation ensured where guns were drawn.

Breeding reportedly told investigators that Rivera had drawn a gun and backed into the carport. According to the sheriff's office, Breeding admitted to firing three to four shots in Rivera's direction before leaving.

The magnum handgun was found to have been reported as stolen out of Odessa.

Breeding was then charged and arrested.