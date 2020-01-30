Sheriff's Office: Driver found with drugs after narrowly missing patrol vehicle

A driver is facing charges after they were reportedly found with drugs following a crash near ALpine on Wednesday.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies was traveling along U.S. Highway 67 when a car crossed the center of the roadway into oncoming traffic.

The car narrowly missed the patrol vehicle before it crashed into landscape boulders in a nearby parking lot.

The driver was taken to the hospital by Alpine EMS.

An investigation of the crash led to the discovery of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC oil, and paraphernalia that were all in the driver's possession, according to the sheriff's office.

Charges are now pending in the case.