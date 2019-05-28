Sheriff's Office: Be aware of GoFundMe and donation scams for Sheriff Painter

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for GoFundMe and donation scams related to Sheriff Gary Painter and his family.

According to the sheriff's office, there will be no official GoFundMe accounts created.

Any accounts created for donations are scams.

The Midland Police Department and the Sheriff's Office will be handling all donations involving food and money.

Anyone wishing to provide food or drinks to the visiting law enforcement agencies before Sheriff Painter's funeral service can contact Sgt. M. Strahan at (432) 556-4878.